The Sports Ticket 12-5-23 A PROUD JR HIGH MOMENT & JR HIGH CLASS ACTS

Wade shares a heartwarming story about young people helping a teammate with special needs, which happens to be his son.
Kudos to the 7th & 8th grade teammates & Coaches of Lijah!!!
Kudos to the 7th & 8th grade teammates & Coaches of Lijah!!!
― Advertisement ―
― Advertisement ―
― Advertisement ―
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.