The Sports Ticket 12-5-23 A PROUD JR HIGH MOMENT & JR HIGH CLASS ACTS

Wade shares a heartwarming story about young people helping a teammate with special needs, which happens to be his son. 

Kudos to the 7th & 8th grade teammates & Coaches of Lijah!!! 

