Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Morning News – Thursday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Kansas Geological Survey says 18% to 32% cut in groundwater pumping may stabilize aquifer
by Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector December 6, 2023 TOPEKA — The Kansas Geological Survey reported Wednesday groundwater levels in the High Plains Aquifer could be...
LOCAL NEWS
Winter Weather To Impact Area Tonight; Slick Spots Possible
Forecast snow amounts & wintry mix elements remain on the low end as a storm system develops and moves northeast of the area by...
REGIONAL SPORTS
Statement From K-State AD Gene Taylor Regarding Nae’Qwan Tomlin
MANHATTAN, Kan. - The following statement was released by director of athletics Gene Taylor on Wednesday night (December 6) regarding senior men's basketball player...
NEWS PODCASTS
KNDY Midday News – Wednesday Edition
Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Midday News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well...
