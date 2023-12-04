The Sports Ticket 12-4-23 CHIEFS FALL-CFB CHAOS-SYSTEM ALWAYS BEEN A JOKE-KU KSU HOOPS

Chiefs fall to the Packers

College Football 4 team Invitational determined by 13 people. 

The double standard and hypocrisy of the system from the very beginning in 2014. 

What happens next year when go to 12 teams? 

KU and KSU Hoops win. 

