See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
The Jeff Mittie Show 12-04-23
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Monday morning at an apartment complex in...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
Winter Weather To Impact Area Tonight; Slick Spots Possible
Forecast snow amounts & wintry mix elements remain on the low end as a storm system develops and moves northeast of the area by...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
K-State to Play in Pop-Tarts Bowl Against NC State
Via K-State Sports K-State will be playing in the state of Florida for just the seventh time ever and the first since a 28-24 victory...
NEWS PODCASTS
KNDY Midday News – Monday Edition
Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Midday News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well...
― Advertisement ―