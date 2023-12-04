Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Morning News – Monday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Major fentanyl and methamphetamine seizure in Wichita
SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s (KBI) Joint Fentanyl Impact Team announced they made a major seizure of illegal drugs. On Wednesday, Nov....
LOCAL NEWS
Winter Weather To Impact Area Tonight; Slick Spots Possible
Forecast snow amounts & wintry mix elements remain on the low end as a storm system develops and moves northeast of the area by...
REGIONAL SPORTS
K-State to Play in Pop-Tarts Bowl Against NC State
Via K-State Sports K-State will be playing in the state of Florida for just the seventh time ever and the first since a 28-24 victory...
NEWS PODCASTS
293: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 12/1/2023
KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports - 12/1/2023
