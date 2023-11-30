The Sports Ticket 11-30-23 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS

Brian joins us to look back at KU Football’s big win at Cincy. Should Lance Liepold been the Big 12 coach of the year? Plus KU’s big matchup on Friday vs UCONN, a battle between the past 2 national champions.
