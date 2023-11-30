Christmas Festivities Planned This Weekend Across Area Communities

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Christmas opening festivities are planned this weekend, including Marysville Saturday, featuring breakfast with Santa at the Lincoln Center from 8-10 am, activities at the library and cartoons for kids at Marshall County Abstract, and a scavenger hunt at the historic courthouse from 10-2. Koester House and Pony Express Barn will be open. Carolers will be downtown, an elf king and queen contest and pet costume contest at 1:30 at the historic courthouse. Santa’s parade in Marysville is Saturday at 2, and he will greet youngsters at this house on the Koester block until 4:30.

Waterville celebrates Christmas on Commercial Street Saturday, with Mrs. Claus Storytime at the library at 3:30, Christmas wagon rides at 4, a Santa cruise at 4:30, and Santa’s arrival at 5. Kids crafts and activities downtown from 4-6, a free will soup dinner at the community center at 5:30, and drawings for hams, turkeys, and ground beef every half hour at 5:30, 6, and 6:30 pm Saturday evening hosted by Waterville Community Connections.

A Frankfort Hometown Festival Saturday includes a farmers’ market 10-12:30, with Christmas candy. Santa is to arrive at 10:30 and will be downtown until noon. Bid on decorated themed trees on display at 119 N. Kansas Ave from 10-2. A sip and shop is planned at Frankfort businesses Saturday from 2-6 pm.

Santa will stop in Washington Saturday 10-11 am at Carrie Heitmans Photography Studio, with kids’ activities and treats. Lions will host a pancake feed, and the 43rd annual Gifts and Goodies craft fair runs Saturday 8:30-2 in the old elementary building in Washington. Sunday in Palmer a soup supper is planned at the café at 5, with kids’ activities starting at 4, Santa’s arrival, and a number of other events throughout the early evening Sunday, hosted by the Palmer Booster Club.

A holiday lighted parade in Beatrice Saturday evening is planned at 5:30 pm.

The King’s Singers return to Marysville Saturday evening, with a 7 pm performance at the Marysville High School Auditorium. The acapella ensemble will perform Wish Upon a Star, and $20 tickets are available online at marsahllcountyarts.org, and at the Marysville Chamber & Main Street office weekdays 10-2.

On Sunday the Marshall County Community Choir will showcase the Promise of a King, along with a piano duet and EUCC handbell ringers at 2 pm at the Marysville Methodist Church, 1500 North Street.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas.

