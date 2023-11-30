Christmas Festivities Planned This Weekend Across Area Communities

Christmas opening festivities are planned this weekend, including Marysville Saturday, featuring breakfast with Santa at the Lincoln Center from 8-10 am, activities at the library and cartoons for kids at Marshall County Abstract, and a scavenger hunt at the historic courthouse from 10-2. Koester House and Pony Express Barn will be open. Carolers will be downtown, an elf king and queen contest and pet costume contest at 1:30 at the historic courthouse. Santa’s parade in Marysville is Saturday at 2, and he will greet youngsters at this house on the Koester block until 4:30.

Waterville celebrates Christmas on Commercial Street Saturday, with Mrs. Claus Storytime at the library at 3:30, Christmas wagon rides at 4, a Santa cruise at 4:30, and Santa’s arrival at 5. Kids crafts and activities downtown from 4-6, a free will soup dinner at the community center at 5:30, and drawings for hams, turkeys, and ground beef every half hour at 5:30, 6, and 6:30 pm Saturday evening hosted by Waterville Community Connections.

A Frankfort Hometown Festival Saturday includes a farmers’ market 10-12:30, with Christmas candy. Santa is to arrive at 10:30 and will be downtown until noon. Bid on decorated themed trees on display at 119 N. Kansas Ave from 10-2. A sip and shop is planned at Frankfort businesses Saturday from 2-6 pm.

Santa will stop in Washington Saturday 10-11 am at Carrie Heitmans Photography Studio, with kids’ activities and treats. Lions will host a pancake feed, and the 43rd annual Gifts and Goodies craft fair runs Saturday 8:30-2 in the old elementary building in Washington. Sunday in Palmer a soup supper is planned at the café at 5, with kids’ activities starting at 4, Santa’s arrival, and a number of other events throughout the early evening Sunday, hosted by the Palmer Booster Club.

A holiday lighted parade in Beatrice Saturday evening is planned at 5:30 pm.

The King’s Singers return to Marysville Saturday evening, with a 7 pm performance at the Marysville High School Auditorium. The acapella ensemble will perform Wish Upon a Star, and $20 tickets are available online at marsahllcountyarts.org, and at the Marysville Chamber & Main Street office weekdays 10-2.

On Sunday the Marshall County Community Choir will showcase the Promise of a King, along with a piano duet and EUCC handbell ringers at 2 pm at the Marysville Methodist Church, 1500 North Street.