Dusty Deines is joined by the head basketball coaches of St. John’s/Tipton, Lakeside and Rock Hills to preview the 2023-24 season.
11-30-23 High School Basketball Locker Room Chats
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Alliance Ag & Grain creates apprenticeship program through KFB’s RKAP
SPEARVILLE — Alliance Ag & Grain is pleased to announce the launch of an apprenticeship program through Kansas Farm Bureau’s (KFB) award-winning Rural Kansas...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
Winter Weather To Impact Area Tonight; Slick Spots Possible
Forecast snow amounts & wintry mix elements remain on the low end as a storm system develops and moves northeast of the area by...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
Chiefs Week 15 Matchup At New England Flexed Out Of Monday Night Football
KANSAS CITY, MO - The Kansas City Chiefs and the National Football League announced Thursday that the week 15 matchup of the Kansas City...
NEWS PODCASTS
292: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 11/30/2023
KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports - 11/30/2023
― Advertisement ―