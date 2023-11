KU escapes at home

Harris and his lack of scoring.

Self on recruiting and expectations for incoming freshmen. Really good listen!

K-State also escapes at home.

Tang is 7-0 in OT as K-State head coach

College Football Playoff Rankings

Playoff scenarios for Ohio State and Texas.

The clean and the messiest scenarios

NBA in season tourney down to 8 teams.

Mark Cuban gets richer.