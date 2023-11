The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Eastern Illinois Panthers 71-63 Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

Leading scorer for the Jayhawks 25 points was Hunter Dickinson, followed by Kevin McCuller, Jr. with 18. Leading scorer for the Panthers was Tiger Booker with 20, and Kooper Jacobi and Nakyel Shelton both with 14.

Kansas next faces defending National Champion UConn on Friday, with pregame on Z-96.3 The Lake and Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY beginning at 7:30 p.m.

BOX SCORE