Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Morning News – Wednesday Edition
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Fort Riley holiday tree lighting ceremony set for November 30
Fort Riley’s annual holiday tree lighting ceremony takes place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Ware Parade Field, 500 Huebner Road. Highlights of the event include...
LOCAL NEWS
Emergency Accident Reporting Phase Started In Riley County
We have started Emergency Accident Reporting. The roads are slick and vehicles are starting to slide. Stay home if you can! EARP was put in...
REGIONAL SPORTS
K-State Falls to Iowa State, 42-35
Via K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – There's no telling what might happen when Kansas State and Iowa State get together on the football field, but this edition...
NEWS PODCASTS
867: Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 11/28/2023
Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update - 11/28/2023
