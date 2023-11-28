Governor Kelly Announces New Path Forward on State License Plate

Rescinds License Plate Proposal, Will Establish Public Input Process

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
HomeKANSAS WEATHER ALERTS

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the Kansas Department of Revenue will pause production on the license plate design revealed last Wednesday and create a process to receive public input before selecting a final design.

“I promised to be a bipartisan governor, and I think we can all admit – I succeeded at bringing Kansans across the political aisle together in disliking this new license plate,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I’ve heard you loud and clear. Elected officials should be responsive to their constituents, which is why we are adjusting the process so Kansans can provide direct input on our state’s next license plate.”

One of the challenges of designing a license plate is meeting the primary reason license plates exist: to be clear and easy to read. Kansans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite design among several that follow guidelines that comply with the needs of law enforcement entities and best practices established by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, including:

  • License plate numbers will be seven (7) digits.
  • Any phrase, motto, or slogan must be placed at the bottom of the license plate.
  • Any graphic must be placed on the right or left side of the license plate number.
  • Graphics must not resemble letters, numbers, or special characters in a way that would interfere with the ability to read the license plate number.
  • Background design must not interfere with the ability to read the license plate number.
  • The license plate must have a light background behind the license plate number, and the license plate number must be black.

The Governor’s Office will share more details on license plate options, the voting process, and how this announcement impacts the transition from embossed to print-on-demand plates soon.

Previous article
ACLU launches effort to inform Kansans with felony records of their voting rights
Next article
The Sports Ticket 11-28-23 MNF-KSU TRANSFERS-KU KSU HOOPS-NBA-DEION
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

K-State Falls to Iowa State, 42-35

0
Via K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – There's no telling what might happen when Kansas State and Iowa State get together on the football field, but this edition...

Kansas Defeats Cincinnati 49-16 for Eighth Win of Season

0

Kansas Takes on Cincinnati Saturday in Regular Season Finale

0

Projected Winter Storm Moves Up State Football Championship Game Times

0

K-State Eclipses 100 points in Win over Central Arkansas

0

Huskers Fall To Wisconsin In Overtime 24-17

0

K-State’s Home Finale Set for Primetime Kick

0

Kansas to Meet Cincinnati in Primetime on ESPN2

0

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.