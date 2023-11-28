Big XII and National Player of the Week, Reagan Cooper

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re talking to Reagan Cooper as Kansas Volleyball gets set to host NCAA Tournament Matches for the first time since 2016!  The Jayhawks will face Omaha on Thursday in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA DI women’s volleyball championship at 7 p.m. inside of Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.  Then we’ll recap MBB’s trip to Honolulu for the Maui Invitational, and talk about Jason Bean’s return in the Hawk’s big win over Cincinnati.

