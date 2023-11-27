Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Midday News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Midday News – Monday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
REGIONAL NEWS
Kansas Corporation Commission approves settlement agreement in Evergy rate case
TOPEKA – This morning, the Kansas Corporation Commission approved a proposed settlement agreement in the Evergy rate case. The unanimous agreement, resolving all issues in...
LOCAL NEWS
Emergency Accident Reporting Phase Started In Riley County
We have started Emergency Accident Reporting. The roads are slick and vehicles are starting to slide. Stay home if you can! EARP was put in...
REGIONAL SPORTS
K-State Falls to Iowa State, 42-35
Via K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – There's no telling what might happen when Kansas State and Iowa State get together on the football field, but this edition...
