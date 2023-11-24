KNDY Midday News – Friday Edition

Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Midday News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
Kansas Corporation Commission approves settlement agreement in Evergy rate case
TOPEKA – This morning, the Kansas Corporation Commission approved a proposed settlement agreement in the Evergy rate case. The unanimous agreement, resolving all issues in...
Winter Storm Warning Issued For North Central Kansas
A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory have been issued for portions of north central Kansas and south central Nebraska. The Winter Storm...
Projected Winter Storm Moves Up State Football Championship Game Times
TOPEKA, Kan. – With the anticipated winter storm moving into Kansas Saturday, five championship sites will kick off one hour earlier. The sites for...
KNDY Morning News – Friday Edition
Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well...
