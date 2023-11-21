The Sports Ticket 11-21-23 CHIEFS WOES-STILL IN CONTROL OF 1 SEED-KELCE-WRS-KU-ROYALS TRADES

Chiefs their own worst enemy again.

2nd half offensive struggles

WR drops, penalties, TO’s in the red zone. Plenty of time to fix, but disconcerning performance coming off a bye week.

Wasted a fantastic defensive performance!!!

Kelce’s maturity in handling a tough loss.

Reasons to be optimistic about the Chiefs.

Still control the #1 seed.

Defense is legit.

Run game is effective.

remaining schedule.

Kelce window nearing the end???

#1KU wins 1st round game in Maui Invitatonal.

KSU women jump into the rankings!

Royals keep trading with the Braves.