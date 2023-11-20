KNDY Midday News – Monday Edition

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Less than 1 min.
HomeKNDY Radio News Podcast
Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Midday News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
Previous article
K-State Agriculture Today: 1564 – Cattle Market…International Collaboration for Sorghum
Next article
286: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 11/20/2023
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

Huskers Fall To Wisconsin In Overtime 24-17

0
Via Nebraska Athletics Madison, Wis. - Tristan Alvano sent the game to overtime with his 30-yard field goal with four seconds left, but the Nebraska football...

K-State’s Home Finale Set for Primetime Kick

0

Kansas to Meet Cincinnati in Primetime on ESPN2

0

No. 23 Kansas State Edges Kansas 31-27

0

No. 21 K-State Rallies Past No. 25 Kansas, 31-27

0

K-State Women Upset No. 2 Iowa 65-58

0

Royals Announce Roster Moves

0

Dickinson Scores 27; No. 1 Kansas Erases 14-Point Deficit To Defeat No. 17 Kentucky 89-84

0

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.