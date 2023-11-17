What a week to be a Jayhawk!

Today on the Jayhawker, we’re talking about the big win over Kentucky in the Champions Classic.  We’re getting ready for the Dillon’s Sunflower Showdown, and we’re breaking down the impressive field for the Maui Invitational in Honolulu.

The Jayhawker Podcast is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics, http://www.kansashealthsystem.com  And by Black & Veatch.  Take ownership of your career, your future and your success. Learn more at http://www.bv.com/careers

