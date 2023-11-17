Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Morning News – Friday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
REGIONAL NEWS
‘I’m not real proud’: St. Marys public library gets new lease by removing LGBTQ books for kids
by Rachel Mipro, Kansas Reflector November 16, 2023 ST. MARYS — The public library in St. Marys has managed to hang onto its lease for...
LOCAL NEWS
Marshall County Canvasses November Election Results
Marshall County has concluded the 2023 City & School elections with a canvass of all ballots. Below is the official election results for Marshall...
REGIONAL SPORTS
K-State Women Upset No. 2 Iowa 65-58
Courtesy of K-State Athletics IOWA CITY, Iowa - With a 12-0 run in the final three minutes, K-State upset (2/2) Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday...
NEWS PODCASTS
284: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 11/16/2023
KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports - 11/16/2023
