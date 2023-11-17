Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 11/17/2023
857: Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 11/17/2023
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
‘I’m not real proud’: St. Marys public library gets new lease by removing LGBTQ books for kids
by Rachel Mipro, Kansas Reflector November 16, 2023 ST. MARYS — The public library in St. Marys has managed to hang onto its lease for...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
Marshall County Canvasses November Election Results
Marshall County has concluded the 2023 City & School elections with a canvass of all ballots. Below is the official election results for Marshall...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
K-State Women Upset No. 2 Iowa 65-58
Courtesy of K-State Athletics IOWA CITY, Iowa - With a 12-0 run in the final three minutes, K-State upset (2/2) Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday...
NEWS PODCASTS
856: The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi – 11/17/2023
The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi - 11/17/2023
― Advertisement ―