The Sports Ticket 11-16-23 KSU IN FOCUS-BIG 12 TIEBREAKER-REMAINING BIG 12 SCHEDULE

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Less than 1 min.
HomeTheSportsTicketRadio.com
K-State in Focus: Sunflower Showdown

Big 12 tiebreaker scenario

Remaining BIg 12 football schedule. 

Big TNF NFL game

Cy Youngs awarded

Green suspended. 

Previous article
The Sports Ticket 11-16-23 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS
Next article
K-State Agriculture Today: 1562 – Climate Resilient Cereals…Herd Introductions
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.