Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Morning News – Thursday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Manhattan man
RILEY COUNTY – The Riley County Police Department requested the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Manhattan...
LOCAL NEWS
New Age Industrial Joins Made in Kansas Program
Norton, KS – November 15, 2023 – New Age Industrial Corp, a leading manufacturer of aluminum products, is proud to announce that it has been...
REGIONAL SPORTS
Royals Announce Roster Moves
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced several roster moves to set their Major League Reserve List at 40. The Royals selected right-handed pitcher...
NEWS PODCASTS
283: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 11/15/2023
KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports - 11/15/2023
