Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Morning News – Wednesday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Governor Kelly and Governor Parson Participate in Disagree Better Initiative
TOPEKA— Today, Governor Laura Kelly joined Missouri Governor Mike Parson to announce their participation in the National Governors Association's (NGA) Disagree Better initiative. Both Governors recently...
LOCAL NEWS
Meadowlark Hospice Collecting Socks For Seniors
Meadowlark Hospice Collecting Socks for Seniors throughout Clay, Cloud, Riley, Washington, Republic, and Marshall Counties throughout November. Meadowlark Hospice Volunteers are collecting Socks for Seniors...
REGIONAL SPORTS
Dickinson Scores 27; No. 1 Kansas Erases 14-Point Deficit To Defeat No. 17 Kentucky 89-84
BOX SCORE The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks overcame a 14-point second half deficit on Tuesday to topple the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats in the Champions...
NEWS PODCASTS
282: 11-15-23 SUMMER KIDS CAFE-HOME TOUR FUNDRAISER
Mary Jane, Katie, and Amy join us to tell us how year #10 went for Summer Kids Cafe and share details about the Annual...
