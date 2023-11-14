The Sports Ticket 11-14-23 BILLS LOSE-CHIEFS IN GREAT SPOT-KSU & KU HOOPS-JIMBO FISHER

Bills lose again. 

Chiefs in terrific position to be #1 seed. 

Kadarius Toney’s playing time

K-State hoops wins

#1 KU faces Kentucky in the Champions Classic

Jimbo Fisher’s early Xmas present. 

K-State Hits 14 3-pointers in 91-68 win over South Dakota State
K-State Agriculture Today: 1560 – Leaky Ponds…Replacement Heifers
