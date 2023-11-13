The Sports Ticket 11-13-23 HS FB-ALL STATE VB-AL FB-CHIEFS BIG DAY-KU LOSS-KSU WIN-JIMBO-HARDEN

High School Football State Semis set

All-State Volleyball Selections

NCAA All-League Football honors

Chiefs don’t play, but win big with top AFC teams losing

KU with admirable effort with 3rd string QB, but falls to Tech

K-State continues their home field dominance

Will Howard proving K-State doubters wrong again! 

Wildcats right back in the thick of the Big 12 race. 

Huskers with another damaging loss. 

How would you like to stink at your job to where you are fired and get $76 millions dollars to be unemployed and NOT to coach? 

D2 Playoffs: 2 MIAA teams in the field

KU/KSU/WSU hoops

Harden getting cooked on and off the court and it is well deserved for a guy who thinks he is “the system.” 

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

