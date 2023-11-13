The Sports Ticket 11-13-23 HS FB-ALL STATE VB-AL FB-CHIEFS BIG DAY-KU LOSS-KSU WIN-JIMBO-HARDEN

All-State Volleyball Selections
NCAA All-League Football honors
Chiefs don’t play, but win big with top AFC teams losing
KU with admirable effort with 3rd string QB, but falls to Tech
K-State continues their home field dominance
Will Howard proving K-State doubters wrong again!
Wildcats right back in the thick of the Big 12 race.
Huskers with another damaging loss.
How would you like to stink at your job to where you are fired and get $76 millions dollars to be unemployed and NOT to coach?
D2 Playoffs: 2 MIAA teams in the field
KU/KSU/WSU hoops
Harden getting cooked on and off the court and it is well deserved for a guy who thinks he is “the system.”