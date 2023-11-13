KNDY Midday News – Monday Edition

Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Midday News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
Kansas mayor who tried to rid city library of LGBTQ books loses school board race
by Rachel Mipro, Kansas Reflector November 10, 2023 TOPEKA — St. Marys Mayor Matthew Childs, who previously attempted to ban LGBTQ books from the city’s...
Norton County Community Foundation Aims to Raise $70,000 During Match Month
Norton, Kansas, November 2023 – November is Norton County Community Foundation’s (NCCF) 8th annual My Foundation Campaign (Match Month). This month-long matching gift campaign is...
Kansas Hosts Kansas State in 121st Edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown
Via Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) will host the No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) for...
KNDY Morning News – Monday Edition
Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well...
