The Sports Ticket 11-10-23 HS FB PLAYOFFS-KU TRAP GAME-KSU NU FBALL-CHIEFS 1 SEED-COLLEGE HOOPS

The Sports Ticket 11-10-23

Osborne tries to snap Axtell’s 36 game win streak

HS Football State Quarterfinals

Area athlete signing to play college volleyball

KU facing the ultimate trap game vs Texas Tech? 

K-State looks to bounce back vs Baylor

Huskers try to be bowl eligible

Top 25 preview: What is Washington State and Oregon State (left out of the realignment) knock off Washington and Oregon in rivalry games and end both of their chances to play in college football playoff?  Karma? 

NFL WEekend preview

The path to the #1 seed in the AFC looks pretty good for the Chiefs

Another TV analyst misleading themselves with their crazy silly faith in the Chargers. 

KU and K-State men’s basketball in action tonight. 

How is Ayoka Lee not on a person’s top 25 Women’s college basketball list?!!!! 

Giannis scores 54 in a loss. 

