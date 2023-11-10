Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Morning News – Friday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Former U.S. Postal worker sentenced for mail crime
WICHITA, KAN. – A former U.S. Postal Service worker was sentenced to 24 months of probation for criminal conduct related to her employment. According to...
LOCAL NEWS
Unofficial Norton County Election Results – 11/7/2023
Almena City Council Bob Hawks 39 40.21% Sarah Montgomery 35 36.08% Justin N. Davis ...
REGIONAL SPORTS
Sporting KC defender Logan Ndenbe suffers season-ending knee injury
Sporting Kansas City defender Logan Ndenbe has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee and will miss the remainder of...
