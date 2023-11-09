The Sports Ticket 11-9-23 KSU VBALL-MYLIE BROWN-AOW-LIEPOLD RUMORS

K-State Volleyball with a gigantic win vs #3 Texas! 

Mylie Brown signing

Athlete of the Week revealed

Lance Liepold rumors and why he isn’t going anywhere. 

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

