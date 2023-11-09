The Sports Ticket 11-9-23 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS

Brian joins us to discuss the Lance Liepold rumors, KU’s big win in Ames, and the danger of a trap game vs Texas Tech this SAturday. 
