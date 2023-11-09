Brian joins us to discuss the Lance Liepold rumors, KU’s big win in Ames, and the danger of a trap game vs Texas Tech this SAturday.
The Sports Ticket 11-9-23 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Governor Kelly Announces More than $10M to Build Community Multi-Purpose Facilities, Expand Access to Child Care
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund today announced the first round of Capital Projects Fund Accelerator (CPF Accelerator) awards, which...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
Survey to begin Monday on U.S. 24 in Clay County
Beginning Monday, Nov. 13, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to begin a field survey to gather information necessary for proposed bridge replacements...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
Sporting KC defender Logan Ndenbe suffers season-ending knee injury
Sporting Kansas City defender Logan Ndenbe has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee and will miss the remainder of...
NEWS PODCASTS
KNDY Morning News – Thursday Edition
Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well...
― Advertisement ―