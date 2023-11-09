Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Morning News – Thursday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Governor Kelly Announces More than $10M to Build Community Multi-Purpose Facilities, Expand Access to Child Care
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund today announced the first round of Capital Projects Fund Accelerator (CPF Accelerator) awards, which...
LOCAL NEWS
Survey to begin Monday on U.S. 24 in Clay County
Beginning Monday, Nov. 13, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to begin a field survey to gather information necessary for proposed bridge replacements...
REGIONAL SPORTS
Sporting KC defender Logan Ndenbe suffers season-ending knee injury
Sporting Kansas City defender Logan Ndenbe has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee and will miss the remainder of...
NEWS PODCASTS
Rollover Semi Crash on U.S. Highway 36 Reported Wednesday In Marshall County
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a single-vehicle injury crash on U.S. Highway 36 at approximately 10:38 Wednesday morning. According to the KHP, Jeffrey E. Davis,...
