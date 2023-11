College Basketball Action

Bats stop a basketball game

An area athlete signs letter of intent

Why buffer week for High School Athletes in Kansas is an outdated idea and how it isn’t logical. We provide ideas to solve the issue.

Bill Self gets paid!

K-State in focus: the motivation for K-State now that a Big 12 title appears unlikely

College Football Playoff Rankings: Why things are calm right now.

Chiefs vs Dolphins TV Ratings.