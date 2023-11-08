KNDY Morning News – Wednesday Edition

Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
Kansas abandoned wells project reinvigorated, but thousands left to plug
by Rachel Mipro, Kansas Reflector November 7, 2023 TOPEKA — The state’s efforts to plug abandoned wells are back on track after delays in the...
Unofficial Jewell County Election Results – 11/7/2023
City of Jewell 3 Councilmember Positions 1 Joshua Burks 67 2 Don Delzeit 64 3 Bob Freeman 62 4 Bailey Hajny 12 USD #107 Position 5 Bobi Fogo 141 Christina Jeffery 84 USD #107 Position...
Royals announce home game times for 2024 Spring Training schedule
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—In conjunction with the Texas Rangers and Surprise Stadium, the Kansas City Royals today announced home game times for their 31-game exhibition...
276: 11-8-23 Solomon Valley Community Foundation Match Month
Julia Rabe and Colleen Eberle join us to share details on the Solomon Valley Community Foundation Match Month in November.
