Kansas Quarterback Jason Bean

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Less than 1 min.
HomeThe Jayhawker Podcast

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re talking to Kansas Quarterback Jason Bean.  He entered the season as the backup to Jalon Daniels, but as they say you’re only one snap away.  We’ll talk with Jayhawk’s signal caller about bowl eligibility, the teams goals for the rest of the season, and his meteoric rise.

The Jayhawker Podcast is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics, http://www.kansashealthsystem.com  And by Black & Veatch.  Take ownership of your career, your future and your success. Learn more at http://www.bv.com/careers

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Previous article
Sporting KC defender Logan Ndenbe suffers season-ending knee injury
Next article
K-State Agriculture Today: 1556 – Agricultural Law Update…Controlling Mustard Plants
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.