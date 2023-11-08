Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re talking to Kansas Quarterback Jason Bean. He entered the season as the backup to Jalon Daniels, but as they say you’re only one snap away. We’ll talk with Jayhawk’s signal caller about bowl eligibility, the teams goals for the rest of the season, and his meteoric rise.

