Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Morning News – Tuesday Edition
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Governor Kelly Travels to Germany to Promote Investment Opportunities
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly wrapped up a trade mission to Germany to promote Kansas and encourage foreign investment into the state. While there, the...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
Cloud Co. Comm. College Receives $50k Grant From Earl Bane Foundation
Cloud County Community College has received a $50,000 grant from the Earl Bane Foundation. These funds represent an award received by CCCC’s Foundation, and...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
No. 1 Kansas Routs North Carolina Central 99-56 in Season Opener
Via Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had seven points, two rebounds and a block in the first 90 seconds of his Kansas career...
NEWS PODCASTS
846: Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 11/6/2023
Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update - 11/6/2023
― Advertisement ―