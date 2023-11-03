The Sports Ticket 11-3-23 HS FB PREVIEW-KU KSU HUGE GAMES-CHIEFS IN GERMANY-WEMBY

All-League Volleyball

High SChool Football playoff preview

KU and K-State with big road games in the Big 12

Chiefs try to bounce back vs Dolphins in Germany

Spurs #1 pick steals the show in a win over Suns! 

