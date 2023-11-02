We Talk Frankfort vs. Canton-Galva with KNDY's Max Blaske
TVL Sports Spotlight: Titan Trailers Game of the Week Segment
Sunflower State Radio
Governor Kelly Announces $85M for Two New Water-Related Grant Programs
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Water Office today announced that $85 million over five years will go toward water projects with the...
The Aspen Institute names Cloud County as a Top 150 community college eligible for the 2025 Aspen Prize
Today, the Aspen Institute named Cloud County Community College as one of the 150 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize...
Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez named Louisville Silver Slugger Award finalists
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and catcher Salvador Perez have been named American League finalists for the 2023...
273: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 11/2/2023
KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports - 11/2/2023
