The Sports Ticket 11-2-23 RANGERS CHAMPS-AOW-KELCE ON WOES-BOBBY KNIGHT-KU KSU HOOPS

Rangers win their 1st World Series.
Athlete of the Week revealed
Travis Kelce on the Chiefs offensive woes
Remembering Bobby Knight and his influence
KU and K-State cruise in exhibition basketball games.
Athlete of the Week revealed
Travis Kelce on the Chiefs offensive woes
Remembering Bobby Knight and his influence
KU and K-State cruise in exhibition basketball games.
― Advertisement ―
― Advertisement ―
― Advertisement ―
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.