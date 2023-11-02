Brian joins us to recap KU’s’ monumental win over OU, Jason Bean’s performance, and a look ahead to Iowa State this Saturday.
The Sports Ticket 11-2-23 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Governor Kelly Announces $85M for Two New Water-Related Grant Programs
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Water Office today announced that $85 million over five years will go toward water projects with the...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
The Aspen Institute names Cloud County as a Top 150 community college eligible for the 2025 Aspen Prize
Today, the Aspen Institute named Cloud County Community College as one of the 150 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez named Louisville Silver Slugger Award finalists
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and catcher Salvador Perez have been named American League finalists for the 2023...
NEWS PODCASTS
844: Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 11/1/2023
Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update - 11/1/2023
― Advertisement ―