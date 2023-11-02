K-State Agriculture Today: 1552 – Sorghum in Madagascar…Water Conference

Partnering with Madagascar

Governor’s Water Conference

Managing Leaves

00:01:05 – Partnering with Madagascar: Beginning the show is Nat Bascom, director of engagement and leadership at K-State’s Global Collaboration on Sorghum and Millet, with how his recent trip to Madagascar supports the work they are doing there with producers .

00:12:05 – Governor’s Water Conference: Continuing the show is K-State’s Susan Metzger, director of KCARE and KWRI, to discuss the Governor’s Conference on the Future of Water in Kansas that is taking place in the middle of November.

00:23:05 – Managing Leaves: K-State Research and Extension horticulture agent for Riley County, Gregg Eyestone, completes the show with tips for dealing with all the leaves that are beginning to pile up. He also explains the benefits of conducting a soil test this fall.

