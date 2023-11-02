KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 11/1/2023
272: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 11/1/2023
Less than 1 min.
Previous article
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
AAA: End of Daylight Saving Time = Drowsy Drivers, Increased Danger on the Roads
WICHITA, Kan. – Nov 1, 2023 – Beginning at 2 a.m. this Sunday, November 5, Daylight Saving Time will end, which will result in fewer daylight...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
The Aspen Institute names Cloud County as a Top 150 community college eligible for the 2025 Aspen Prize
Today, the Aspen Institute named Cloud County Community College as one of the 150 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
Thunder Acquires 2027 First-Round Pick Swap From Clippers
OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 1, 2023 – As part of a three-team trade, the Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired the rights to a 2027 unprotected...
NEWS PODCASTS
844: Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 11/1/2023
Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update - 11/1/2023
― Advertisement ―