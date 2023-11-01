The Sports Ticket 11-1-23 BRIAN SMOLLER-K-STATE SENIOR DIRECTOR OF BROADCAST SERVICES

Brian joins us talk K-State football, volleyball, men’s hoops, and women’s hoops! 
Game Preview // K-State Plays Lone Exhibition vs. Emporia State Wednesday
K-State Agriculture Today: 1551 – What’s Going on at FSA…The Third Trimester
