A Historic Day for Kansas Football

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Less than 1 min.
HomeThe Jayhawker Podcast

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re getting the inside story of the Jayhawk’s 38-33 win over 5th ranked Oklahoma.  We’ll talk to Kansas Defensive Coordinator Brian Borland, about his defense’s big day, hear how he feels about getting bowl eligible, and get a preview of this weekend’s opponent Iowa State.  Then we’ll get a view from the cockpit of an epic flyover of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium from two Kansas grads that made it happen, Mission Coordinator “Sticky” James Elliot and Pilot “Mojo” Jared Anderson. 

The Jayhawker Podcast is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics, http://www.kansashealthsystem.com  And by Black & Veatch.  Take ownership of your career, your future and your success. Learn more at http://www.bv.com/careers

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Previous article
K-State Agriculture Today: 1551 – What’s Going on at FSA…The Third Trimester
Next article
KNDY Midday News – Wednesday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.