The Sports Ticket 10-31-23 RANGERS WIN-VB STATE TEAMS-MNF-CHIEFS ARE OK-KSU SUSPENSION-HARDEN

Rangers take 2-1 lead but injuries come with that lead

All-State Volleyball Tournament Teams

Lions now 6-2 with win on MNF

Why Chiefs fans need to chill and if not careful will become the most hated fan base in the country. 

Why the Chiefs will be just fine. 

Taking a look at what the Chiefs need to fix in order to make another Super Bowl win. 

NFL Trade deadline today. Don’t expect the Chiefs to do anything, but there is a WR if available who could step in and be the Chiefs best WR immediately but not a star name. 

Chiefs defense way better than people think vs Denver on Sunday. 

K-State suspends a key basketball player

Harden finally forces his way out of Philly. 76er fans should rejoice!!! 

