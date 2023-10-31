Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Morning News – Tuesday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
The Kansas Cold Weather Rule takes effect November 1
TOPEKA – The Cold Weather Rule, designed to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter months, will begin...
LOCAL NEWS
Mental Health First Aid Class Offered At CMH Healthcare South Plaza
MARYSVILLE – Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) and Pawnee Mental Health Services are collaborating to provide “Mental Health First Aid” classes free to the public....
REGIONAL SPORTS
Chiefs Fall to Broncos, 24-9, on Sunday Afternoon
By Matt McMullen - Chiefs.com Reporter The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Denver Broncos, 24-9, in a game characterized by missed opportunities as the...
