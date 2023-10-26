The Sports Ticket 10-26-23 WEMBY-HS FB PLAYOFFS-STATE VBALL-TNF

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Less than 1 min.
HomeTheSportsTicketRadio.com
Webanyama makes his NBA debut

Athlete of the week

High School Football playoffs begin tonight. 

State Volleyball preview

Bills look to bounce back on TNF. 

Previous article
Pack the Booth for Kansas Homecoming Against Oklahoma!
Next article
Sporting sinks San Jose in thrilling shootout to advance in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.