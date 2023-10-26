The Sports Ticket 10-26-23 WEMBY-HS FB PLAYOFFS-STATE VBALL-TNF

Webanyama makes his NBA debut
Athlete of the week
High School Football playoffs begin tonight.
State Volleyball preview
Bills look to bounce back on TNF.
Athlete of the week
High School Football playoffs begin tonight.
State Volleyball preview
Bills look to bounce back on TNF.
― Advertisement ―
― Advertisement ―
― Advertisement ―
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.