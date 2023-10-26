Pack the Booth for Kansas Homecoming Against Oklahoma!

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast Wayne Simien and Greg Gurley are previewing Kansas’ homecoming matchup with fifth ranked Oklahoma. Plus we’ll talk with KU Endowment President Dan Martin about fundraising efforts for the https://kugatewaydistrict.com/ as well as the EVER ONWARD campaign—an ambitious effort to raise funds for numerous programs, projects and initiatives designed to transform education, spur discovery and create a healthier world. Learn more at http://www.kueveronward.org

