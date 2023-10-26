Pack the Booth for Kansas Homecoming Against Oklahoma!

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Less than 1 min.
HomeThe Jayhawker Podcast

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast Wayne Simien and Greg Gurley are previewing Kansas’ homecoming matchup with fifth ranked Oklahoma.  Plus we’ll talk with KU Endowment President Dan Martin about fundraising efforts for the https://kugatewaydistrict.com/ as well as the EVER ONWARD campaign—an ambitious effort to raise funds for numerous programs, projects and initiatives designed to transform education, spur discovery and create a healthier world.  Learn more at http://www.kueveronward.org

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Previous article
10-25-23 High School Football Locker Room Chats
Next article
The Sports Ticket 10-26-23 WEMBY-HS FB PLAYOFFS-STATE VBALL-TNF
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.