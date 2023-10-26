Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
2965: KNDY Morning News – Thursday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Governor Kelly Announces Commerce-Negotiated Resolution to Cerner Payroll Tax Obligations
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today the commitment made by OnGoal LLC, the parent company of Sporting Kansas City, to contribute $7 million to various...
LOCAL NEWS
Bridge Repair Project Over K-18 To Begin Monday Near Manhattan
The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin an emergency repair project on the 56th Avenue bridge over K-18 near Manhattan on Monday, Oct. 30,...
REGIONAL SPORTS
Sporting sinks San Jose in thrilling shootout to advance in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs
By Sam Kovzan - SportingKC.com Goalkeeper Tim Melia delivered another heroic shootout performance on Wednesday night as Sporting Kansas City ousted the San Jose Earthquakes...
