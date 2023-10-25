The Cats continue to roll!
The Wildcat Weekly Podcast 10-25-23
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Governor Kelly Announces Commerce-Negotiated Resolution to Cerner Payroll Tax Obligations
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today the commitment made by OnGoal LLC, the parent company of Sporting Kansas City, to contribute $7 million to various...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
Bridge Repair Project Over K-18 To Begin Monday Near Manhattan
The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin an emergency repair project on the 56th Avenue bridge over K-18 near Manhattan on Monday, Oct. 30,...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
Sporting sinks San Jose in thrilling shootout to advance in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs
By Sam Kovzan - SportingKC.com Goalkeeper Tim Melia delivered another heroic shootout performance on Wednesday night as Sporting Kansas City ousted the San Jose Earthquakes...
NEWS PODCASTS
2967: KNDY Morning News – Friday Edition
Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well...
― Advertisement ―