KQNK Rewind: Norton Football at Russell – 10/20/2023
KQNK Rewind: Norton Football at Russell – 10/20/2023
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Governor Kelly Announces $11M to Create Over 1,400 New Child Care Slots
TOPEKA— Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund today announced a second round of funding awards to 27 statewide organizations...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
Join Z-96.3 The Lake @ Smith Center’s New Tractor Supply Store This Sunday 11a-1p!
JOIN Z-96.3 THE LAKE THIS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22ND, FROM 11 AM-1 PM AS WE WILL BE BROADCASTING LIVE FROM THE NEW TRACTOR SUPPLY STORE...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
KSHSAA Post-Season Football Brackets Released
The Kansas State High School Activities Association today released the 2023 high school football post-season brackets for a classifications. 6-PLAYER BRACKET Championship: Nov. 25th...
NEWS PODCASTS
264: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 10/20/2023
KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports - 10/20/2023
― Advertisement ―
95.5 KNDY
1570/94.1 KNDY
KD COUNTRY 94
- There are no upcoming events.